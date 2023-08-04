WEATHER 8-4-2023 Flood Watch Remains In Effect

Flood Watch

Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 138 AM CDT Fri Aug 4 2023 TNZ026-027-059-062-075-077-041800- /O.EXA.KOHX.FA.A.0005.230804T0800Z-230804T1800Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Cheatham-Davidson-Williamson-Rutherford-Bedford-Coffee- Including the cities of Ashland City, Murfreesboro, Manchester, Franklin, Smyrna, Tullahoma, Kingston Springs, La Vergne, Shelbyville, Nashville, and Brentwood 138 AM CDT Fri Aug 4 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cheatham, Coffee, Davidson, Rutherford and Williamson. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Additional showers and thunderstorms will bring heavy rain to portions of Middle Tennessee this morning. Rainfall amounts over 2 inches are possible where the heaviest downpours occur. This may cause localized flooding, mainly in areas that received heavy rainfall yesterday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Today Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1pm and 3pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 86. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight Areas of fog after 2am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.