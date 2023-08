Temps remain comfortable, but, those northerly winds are going to crank up and be gusty at times. Enjoy this cool down, because we heart back up for the holiday weekend.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 86. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62. North northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.