WEATHER 8-3-2023 Heavy Rains, Possible Flash Flooding

Heavy rain today could lead to area flooding and even flash flooding. We will let you know if any watches or warnings are posted.
Thursday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Thursday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10pm and 1am, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
