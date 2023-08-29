WEATHER 8-29-30-2023 Comfortable, But Windy

Clark Shelton
We are going into a dry, but temperature-wise comfortable, pattern for the next few days. But, before you close that pool, next week HOT will be a keyword in the forecast.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

As for your Memorial Day weekend, it is looking awesome right now.

As for today and tomorrow:

Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 85. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 64. North wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 85. North northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 62. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
Clark Shelton
