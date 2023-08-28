WEATHER 8-28-292-2023 Storms Possible

This week will be the opposite of last week, as sunny weather and cooler temps settle in.
For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here
Monday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind 5 to 10 mph.