WEATHER 8-28-29,2022 Heat Returns Storms Move In

By
Clark Shelton
-

Heat indexes close to 100 for your Sunday… And then storms to start the week.

Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 4pm and 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 99. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers between 1am and 4am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 4pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

