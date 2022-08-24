WEATHER 8-24-25,2022: Nice Day Storms Return Thursday

We will see fog again on Thursday morning and then storms return to the forecast Thursday as temperatures and humidity climb.

Today Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Tonight Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.