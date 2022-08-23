WEATHER 8-23-24,2022: Patchy Fog Wednesday Morning

Another nice August day on tap. Be prepared on your morning commute to take some extra time as patchy fog will develop in the early hours.
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. North northeast wind around 5 mph.
Tonight
Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday
Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.
We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.