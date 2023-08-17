WEATHER 8-17-18,2023 Remains Pleasant

Enjoy this nice Summer weather, because the heat will turn up by the end of the weekend.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north-northeast in the morning.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East-northeast wind around 5 mph.