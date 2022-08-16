WEATHER 8-16-17,2022: Cooler Temps and Slight Chance of Rain

Looks like this will be a theme for the rest of your work week. This weekend will see storm chances increase.
Today
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of showers before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
