WEATHER 8-15-16, 2022: One More Dry Day

By
Clark Shelton
-

We will see dry weather through the day on Tuesday , and then an unsettled pattern will bring a chance of showers and storms every day through the weekend.

Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 89. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

