WEATHER 8-13-2023 Rain and Severe Storms Possible

By
Clark Shelton
-

Once the fog lifts expect temps to warm up quickly and more rain and storms this afternoon. Expect a similar afternoon as yesterday’s weather.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Today
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Areas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 101. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Clark Shelton
