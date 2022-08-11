WEATHER 8-11-12,2022 : Rains Move Out, Cooler Temps Settle In

Rains and clouds move out to bring us into a beautiful weekend of more comfortable temperatures and perfect lake weather.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind around 5 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 86. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

