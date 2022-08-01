WEATHER: 8-1-2,2022: Storms Taper Off, Heat Returns

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 207 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-020715- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 207 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected across Middle Tennessee again today, with the main concern being locally heavy rainfall. Additional showers and storms are anticipated to develop across Kentucky late today into tonight, which may move southward into Middle Tennessee. These storms could pose a risk for damaging winds, along with locally heavy rainfall and possible flooding. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday. No hazardous weather is expected at this time.

