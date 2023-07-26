WEATHER 7-26-27-2023 Hot and Dry

After a mostly rainy July, the July we all know has returned. Expect Heat advisories to be issued. This pattern shows no signs of letting up through the weekend. So the word of the week is hydrate. Check on the elderly and keep fresh water out for your pets.

Wednesday Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.