WEATHER: 7-25-26,2022 Stormy Week Ahead

A hot, steamy, stormy week is ahead. We won’t all see storms all the time, but we all will feel the heat and humidity.

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 102. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight.