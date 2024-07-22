Weather 7-22-23-2024 Stormy Forecast

Prepare for a wet and stormy week. Storms are not expected to be severe, but some could be quite strong. Just keep an eye on the weather all week.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Today Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. High near 85. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

