WEATHER 7-20-21 -2023 Flood Watch Remains In Effect

Flood Watch

Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 858 AM CDT Thu Jul 20 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-059-062>066-078-080-202300- /O.EXT.KOHX.FA.A.0004.000000T0000Z-230720T2300Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Williamson-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White- Cumberland-Warren-Van Buren- Including the cities of Allardt, Kingston Springs, Hartsville, Nashville, New Johnsonville, Smithville, McEwen, Clarksville, Lafayette, Mount Juliet, Hendersonville, Ashland City, Goodlettsville, Celina, McMinnville, Smyrna, Byrdstown, Cookeville, Franklin, Gordonsville, Lebanon, Livingston, Waverly, Sparta, Crossville, Erin, Springfield, Carthage, Murfreesboro, Jamestown, Gallatin, Tennessee Ridge, Woodbury, South Carthage, Gainesboro, Dickson, Brentwood, La Vergne, Spencer, and Dover 858 AM CDT Thu Jul 20 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Macon, Montgomery, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Significant rainfall has already occurred this morning across portions of the watch area and additional thunderstorms are expected to move across the region later this morning and afternoon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Today Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 97. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.