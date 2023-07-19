WEATHER- 7-19-20-2023 Storms and Possible Flooding Continue

Thursday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. West southwest wind around 5 mph.

Flood Watch

Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 833 AM CDT Wed Jul 19 2023 TNZ005>009-023>029-056>062-075-191700- /O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0003.000000T0000Z-230719T1700Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys-Dickson- Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Bedford- Including the cities of Hohenwald, Linden, Smyrna, Erin, Shelbyville, Dickson, Lewisburg, Centerville, Waverly, Nashville, McEwen, Hartsville, Murfreesboro, Lobelville, Springfield, Mount Juliet, Clarksville, Gallatin, Hendersonville, Ashland City, New Johnsonville, Goodlettsville, Columbia, Franklin, Brentwood, La Vergne, Dover, Tennessee Ridge, Lafayette, Lebanon, and Kingston Springs 833 AM CDT Wed Jul 19 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Perry, Robertson, Rutherford, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Until Noon CDT today. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Thunderstorms have produced soaking rainfall overnight and additional storms will move through the area with heavy rainfall this morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.