Weather 7-15-16-2024 Continued Hot

Relief from the heat will arrive Wednesday in the form of storms…..
Monday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 102. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 76. South southwest wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 77. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
