WEATHER 7-10-11-2024

Weekend looking real hot so enjoy this little reprieve.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 89. West northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 70. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Please join our FREE Newsletter