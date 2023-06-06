WEATHER 6-6-7-2023 Hazy, Smoky, Chance of Storms

By
Clark Shelton
-
Hopefully, the showers will be enough to clean up the air before CMA fest starts Thursday!
Today
Widespread haze after 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Widespread haze before 8pm. Areas of smoke after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Widespread haze between 2pm and 4pm. Areas of smoke before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4am, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleAT&T to Host Hiring Event in Nashville Area
Clark Shelton
Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here