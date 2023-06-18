WEATHER -6-18-19 Strong to Severe Storms Move In

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Today A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10pm. Low around 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Juneteenth Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northwest wind around 5 mph.