Weather 6-13-17-2024 Summer Arrives for Father’s Day

Well, here comes the heat! Father’s Day be particularly aware of your hydration levels. Otherwise, enjoy the rest of the week as the summertime pattern kicks in. A pop up storm or two could happen on Sunday, so just keep an eye on the sky if you are on the lake or out at the baseball games.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 70. North northeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 93. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Sunday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.
