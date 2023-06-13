WEATHER 6-13-14-2023 – Not That Bad

Not a bad start to the week!
Tuesday
A slight chance of showers between 8am and noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light south wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.