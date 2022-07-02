WEATHER- 50-50 Storms 100% HOT!

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings. Today A slight chance of showers between 10am and 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 100. West wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4am, then a slight chance of showers between 4am and 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 40%.