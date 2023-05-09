WEATHER 5-9-10-2023 Calm Before The Storms

By
Clark Shelton
-

Enjoy these next couple of days because starting Thursday we will see a 50/50 chance of storms each day for the next few. More of the cell and pop-up variety, so not total washouts are forecasted right now, but expect some action each day throughout the weekend.

Today
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
