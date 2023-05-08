WEATHER 5-8-9 2023 Strong To Severe Weather Chance Tonight

We are watching a line of storms develop to our North, if this line holds together we could see a brief period of strong to severe storms around 8-10 p.m. tonight. We ask you be weather aware after sunset.
This Afternoon
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.