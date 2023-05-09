WEATHER 5-8-9-2023 Better Days

Couple of dry out days before we get back into the scattered storm pattern heading into the weekend.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.