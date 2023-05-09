WEATHER 5-8-9-2023 Better Days

Clark Shelton
Couple of dry out days before we get back into the scattered storm pattern heading into the weekend.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.
Clark Shelton
Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico.

