WEATHER 5-8-2023 Storms Continue

Once this blows out tomorrow we will see a few pleasantly warm days before rain and storms move back into the forecast for the weekend.

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.