Weather 5-6-8-2025 Sunny Then Storms

Warmer weather returns, and then we will get some sun and some storms. Severe weather potential is low, but some of these storms may be strong.
Tuesday
Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind.
Tuesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind.
Wednesday
A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. North northeast wind around 5 mph.
