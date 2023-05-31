WEATHER 5-31-6-1, 2023- Pop Up Season Begins

It’s that time of year where we see 20-30% chance of those “Garden variety pop-up showers and storms”. For those new to middle Tennessee, simply put, if you are on the lake, golfing, in the pool, at the ball game, or fishing, if you hear thunder take cover. Usually, brief downpours and occasionally gusty winds accompany these. Sometimes they do become isolatedly severe.

Keep our Live local radar bookmarked on your phone:

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Today A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.