WEATHER 5-18-2023 Storms Return This Afternoon

Not everyone will see rains or storms this afternoon, but, many will. No severe weather is forecast at the moment, but a rogue cell or 2 could reach that level. Be weather aware as we are looking at a window of after 2-3 p.m.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.