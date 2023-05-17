WEATHER 5-17-18, 2023 Nice with Pop-ups Possible

The next couple of days aren’t too bad. The weekend will be iffy at times, but the nice temperatures will continue.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.