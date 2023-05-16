WEATHER 5-16-17,2023 Storms then Clearing and Sunny

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Today Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. High near 87. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.