WEATHER 5-15-2023 Stormy Pattern Continues

This is a theme that will continue off and on throughout the week. Good news is nothing severe is expected.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 3pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.