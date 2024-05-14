WEATHER 5-14-2024 Storms Possible

There is a slight chance of severe storms this afternoon. Wind and hail are the primary concerns so be weather aware.

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. High near 77. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm. Low around 61. South southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

