Weather 5-14-15-2024

By
Clark Shelton
-
We will dry out a little bit before more rain and storms return Thursday night and stick around for your Friday.
Wednesday
A slight chance of showers between 9am and 10am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph.
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

Previous articleBlue Raiders Add Former Standout Courtney Blakely
Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here