Weather 5-14-15-2024

We will dry out a little bit before more rain and storms return Thursday night and stick around for your Friday.
Wednesday
A slight chance of showers between 9am and 10am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph.
