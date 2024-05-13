Weather 5-13-14-2024 Rain Returns

By
Clark Shelton
-

Just as flooding recedes, here comes more rain, a look ahead sees a pretty unstable pattern. Storms could be strong on Tuesday.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Monday
A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. South southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Low around 65. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 78. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Tuesday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10pm and 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

Previous articlePHOTOS: The ‘Northern Lights’ in Middle Tennessee
Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here