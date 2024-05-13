Weather 5-13-14-2024 Rain Returns

Just as flooding recedes, here comes more rain, a look ahead sees a pretty unstable pattern. Storms could be strong on Tuesday. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Monday A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. South southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Low around 65. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 78. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Tuesday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10pm and 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

