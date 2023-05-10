WEATHER 5-10-11-2023 Storms Return

Enjoy today, because we are about to hit an unstable weather pattern for the next several days beginning tomorrow. The temps will remain, but the sun will come and go away with storms in between. Your weekend won’t be a total washout, but, expect scattered strong storms every day beginning tomorrow.

Severe weather will be isolated with large hail and gusty winds being of concern. Localized flooding around heavier storms will be possible. With baseball and concerts and graduations and festivals in full swing, it will be good to be weather aware.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Today Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind around 5 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.