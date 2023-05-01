WEATHER 5-1-2-2023 Windy

Winds are going to be with us for a few days, and scattered showers possible thru the end of the week through the weekend.
Today
Increasing clouds, with a high near 65. West wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 67. West northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.