WEATHER 4-9-2024

By
Clark Shelton
-

Pretty much the beginning of a very rainy and sometimes windy 3 days. Localized flooding will be possible and a flood advisory may be posted for some of our readership.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Tuesday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 3pm, then showers between 3pm and 4pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. High near 67. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Tuesday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then showers between 7pm and 10pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10pm. Low around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleTop 5 Stories From April 8, 2024
Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here