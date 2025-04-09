WEATHER 4-9-10-2025 Wow Then Stormy

Today is gorgeous! The weekend is looking good. Thursday, not so much. Another late afternoon-overnight system comes in with strong to possibly severe storms on the table. Hail and damaging winds seem to be the biggest concerns. And possibly localized flooding on already saturated grounds.
We will update tomorrow morning and as needed, throughout Thursday on the next system.
For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here
Today Sunny, with a high near 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight A 30 percent chance of showers after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 50. South wind around 10 mph.
Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. West southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10pm, then a chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
