WEATHER 4-7-9-2025 Cool and Calm

At least things have calmed down, including the temperatures. It will be Thursday before we start to see a warmup as a front passes through. And your weekend is looking pretty good right now.

Today Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 60. North wind around 10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 54. North wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind around 10 mph.

