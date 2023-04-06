WEATHER 4-6-2023 Flood Watch, Advisories, Cooler Temps

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 152 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 ...Heavy rainfall and flooding possible this morning... TNZ007>010-024>031-056>062-075-093>095-061800- /O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0002.000000T0000Z-230406T1800Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson- Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Bedford-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Shelbyville, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 152 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following areas, Bedford, Cheatham, Clay, Davidson, Dickson, Giles, Hickman, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Perry, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Wayne, Williamson, and Wilson. * Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon * WHEN...From 11 PM CDT this evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Flood Advisory National Weather Service Nashville TN 545 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 TNC021-037-043-081-119-187-061645- /O.NEW.KOHX.FA.Y.0025.230406T1045Z-230406T1645Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Cheatham TN-Davidson TN-Dickson TN-Hickman TN-Maury TN-Williamson TN- 545 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Maury and Williamson. * WHEN...Until 1145 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 543 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Franklin, Dickson, White Bluff, Kingston Springs, Thompson`s Station, Pegram, Fairview, Leipers Fork, Natchez Trace At Highway 96, Big Turnbull Creek including areas near Liberty Hill, Brush Creek, and Beaverdam Creek including Burns. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Today Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 57. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.