WEATHER 4-4-2023 Warm and Windy Today, Storms Tomorrow

Enjoy the day. Despite the winds, it will be almost summerlike temperature-wise. But, as Tennesseans know, with unseasonably warm temperatures usually storms follow. That is the case for the next 24-72 hours.

We will be on alert tomorrow as weather develops and update as needed. Timing right now is a little far out, but, it looks more like an afternoon to early evening event. So, also be aware some schools could let out early if this continues to develop.

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday A chance of showers before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. South southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.