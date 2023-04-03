WEATHER 4-3-4-2023 Windy and Warm

Noce day today once showers move out. Winds will kick up and tomorrow will feel more like early summer than Spring. This ahead of a front we are watching for Wednesday that may bring a chance of strong to severe storms.

Today A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 60. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.