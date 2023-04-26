WEATHER 4-26-27-2023 Rains and Storms Move In

Enjoy the day, we are going to be wet for the next couple…

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 52. East southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. High near 70. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.