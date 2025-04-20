Weather 4-21-2025 Rainy with Some Storms

We will start a little wet this week, some storms may be strong. Pop-up showers and storms are in the forecast the rest of the work week, and the weekend looks mostly wet.

Monday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers after 4pm. High near 76. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.