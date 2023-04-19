WEATHER 4-19-20-2023 Winds of Change

The winds continue, and storms and showers creep back into the forecast to start our weekend. Enjoy the warm weather because the weekend brings a cool down.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 83. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56. South wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.